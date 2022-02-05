Carty appointed CEO of mental health center
Patricia Carty has been appointed president and CEO of the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. Carty will succeed William Rider, who will retire in April.
Carty joined MHCGM in 1986 and has held various positions throughout her tenure, including director of community support Services from 2000 to 2015, and chief operating officer for the past seven years.
Two new members join loan fund board
Two new members recently joined the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s Board of Directors.
Ali Sekou of Concord is currently a manager with Hannaford Supermarket.
Sekou earned a bachelor’s degree in tourism management and political science from Plymouth State University and a master of community development and leadership from the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
Sid Prabhakar, of Bedford, is a real estate finance professional with 10 years of underwriting, modeling, and asset management experience.
He is currently vice president, commercial real estate at TD Bank in New York City, where he manages a loan portfolio of over $500 million. He earned a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
Polaris Direct promotes two
Polaris Direct, a direct marketing services and printing company based in Hooksett, has promoted Olivia Cattabriga to graphic designer and Lindsay Wells to creative director of its Strategic Marketing Services (SMS) department.
Cattabriga began her career with Polaris Direct as a marketing intern in 2020 and was then hired full-time as a junior graphic designer. She has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Keene State College and also studied art abroad in Italy.
Wells joined Polaris Direct as a graphic designer in 2015 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Southern NH University.
O’Neil elected to Bank of NH board
Kaitlin (Kaity) O’Neil was recently elected to the Bank of New Hampshire board of directors.
O’Neil is a partner at the Laconia-based law firm Normandin, Cheney & O’Neil, PLLC. She earned a bachelor degree in history from Connecticut College and earned a juris doctor degree from Rutgers School of Law.
Littleton hospital appoints VP, CFO
Steven Shaffer has accepted the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare. Shaffer joined LRH in 2021 as Interim CFO.
Shaffer brings to LRH a background as a finance executive with his most recent role as Owner/CEO of ComForCare Home Care in Naples, Fla.
He received his BS in finance and management Information Systems from Oregon State University of Oregon and MBA from St. John’s University in New York.
Peterson joins bank as vice president
David Peterson of Bedford has joined Merrimack County Savings Bank as senior vice president and commercial lending team leader. Based in Concord, Peterson leads, oversees and supports the bank’s commercial lending team while continuing to assist businesses with their lending needs.
Prior to joining the bank, Peterson held senior leadership roles in commercial lending.