Morrison takes reins of Dover’s Zebra Crossings
DOVER — Family services nonprofit Zebra Crossings has selected Aric Morrison as its next executive director. Morrison succeeds Astrid Wielens, who founded the organization in 2009.
Prior to joining Zebra Crossings, Morrison was an accomplished and successful executive with extensive leadership experience in various business sectors. Several years ago a personal circumstance led him to move away from corporate pursuits to a nonprofit focus. “As a father to a son with a serious medical condition, my professional goals need to be aligned with my core values which is helping people,” Morrison said. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to succeed Astrid who has built Zebra Crossings into such a successful organization.”
JSA adds 3 to design, planning team
PORTSMOUTH – JSA Design, an architecture, planning and interior design firm, has added three new staff members: Daniel Lamb, Luke Perczak and Alexandria Conrad.
Lamb has more than 25 years of experience in architecture and construction administration. He is a green building expert who returns to JSA after working for architecture firms in Newburyport and Lowell, Mass.
Perczak is a recent graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design. He held internships at Utile Inc., in Boston, and Nelson Edwards Company Architects LLC, in Branford, Conn.
Conrad is a recent graduate of Tulane University in New Orleans. She previously interned at Perron Construction Company in Manheim, Pa.
Marsocci promoted at Littleon Regional
LITTLETON — Kim Marsocci has accepted the position of infection prevention and vascular access coordinator at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Marsocci began her nursing career at LRH in 2003 as a licensed nursing assistant, becoming a registered nurse in 2010 and serving in LRH’s Intensive Care Unit and Medical Surgical Unit. She has also served LRH as a clinical supervisor in recent years.
Hilton joins Access Sports Medicine in Exeter
EXETER — Whitney Hilton, DO, has joined Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics as a hand and upper extremity physician.
Dr. Hilton received her doctorate with honors from the A.T. Still University of Health Sciences, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. During her education and training she also served as a clinical and professional research assistant at Dartmouth Medical School and the University of Colorado.
She completed her orthopedic residency in Chicago, a fellowship in hand and upper extremity at University of Massachusetts, Worcester. Her professional affiliations include the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, AO Trauma Foundation, American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and the American Osteopathic Association.
Desmond takes role with Cookson
MANCHESTER — Cookson Communications has added John Desmond as an account manager.
Desmond, of Portsmouth, has had a number of roles in corporate and agency settings where his work focused on marketing, public relations and project management. He has worked with clients from a variety of industries spanning tourism, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, higher education and hospitality.
Thayer joins Four Seasons Sotheby’s
PETERBOROUGH — Alexa Thayer has joined Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty’s Peterborough office as a real estate agent.
She joined from an architectural firm in the Monadnock region, where she designed both interior and exterior spaces. She is a photographer and videographer who can help stage a home to reflect all its best qualities.