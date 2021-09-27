Nickerson named managing broker
BERLIN — Janet Nickerson, who has has been a successful sales associate with Badger Realty for five years, has earned her associate broker license, and has been named the managing broker of Badger Realty’s Berlin.
A lifelong resident of Gorham, Nickerson is also a licensed real estate associate broker in Maine. She came to real estate after being involved in property management in Berlin and Jackson. Previously, she worked for Northern Human Services for 25 years as a director for the vocational program.
2 NY Life agents reach top level
Earl Prolman and Brian Keane of New York Life’s New Hampshire General Office have qualified for the exclusive “Top of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals.
Prolman has been a New York Life agent since 1962, is a 56-year MDRT member and a 14-time Top of the Table qualifier. Keane, a New York Life agent since 2005, is a nine-year MDRT member and a two-time Top of the Table qualifier.
Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is an international, association of leading life insurance and financial services professionals.
Two join Cheshire Medical Center staff
KEENE — Dr. Olivier Van Houtte has joined the Cheshire Medical Center general surgery department, and Joshua Leduc, APRN, FNP-C, has taken a role with the family medicine department.
Dr. Van Houtte recently completed his colorectal surgery fellowship at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn. He did his residency in general surgery at Abington-Jefferson Health in Abington, Pa.
Leduc spent the past six years as a nurse practitioner, most recently in the Primary Care department at Gainesville Family Physicians in Gainesville, Fla. He was also a registered nurse in two emergency rooms in Jacksonville, Fla.
Optisure welcomes Paquin as manager
Optisure Risk Partners has welcomed Jennifer “Jen” Paquin to the organization as a senior account manager. With over 20 years of experience, her focus is on large construction accounts. Paquin has earned her CRIS (Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist) and MLIS (Management Liability Insurance Specialist) designations.
City Chamber promotes Breton
MANCHESTER — The Greater Manchester Chamber has promoted Corinne Breton to the new position of director of programs and strategic initiatives. Breton previously served as the member experience and programs manager for the GMC.
Breton will be exploring new growth opportunities for the Chamber, including arts and culture projects and strategic partnership opportunities within the community.
Music school adds Forrest to board
CONCORD. — Jessica Forrest of Concord is the newest member of the Concord Community Music School Board.
Forrest has experience in strategic planning and marketing communications for mission-oriented businesses. Earlier in her career, she worked in the science programs of international conservation nonprofits as an ecologist and GIS specialist, providing research and capacity-building support to remotely based field programs.
Lorden named top community banker
CONCORD — Linda Lorden, president of Merrimack County Savings Bank, was named 2021 Community Banker of the Year at the recent New Hampshire and Vermont Banker Annual Conference.
In 2020, Lorden inspired employees to volunteer 3,485 hours to 72 nonprofits statewide. As Merrimack County Savings Bank’s first woman president, she has been a role model for all people, especially women.
In 2020, Lorden was recognized as Greater Concord of Chamber’s Citizen of the Year Award.