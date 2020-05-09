IN THE blink of an eye, they all closed their doors. How fast can they come back?
Before COVID-19 shut down bars, restaurants, gyms, bike shops, brew pubs, book stores, coffee shops, music venues, playhouses, escape rooms, salons, barber shops, bowling alleys, pool halls, an art museum, a sports arena, a running shoe shop, a cigar hangout, a minor league baseball park and somewhere you could buy a decent suit, Manchester was becoming a pretty cool place to be a young professional.
Poof!
Just like half the population that vanished during “Avengers: Infinity War,” businesses not sanctioned as “essential” either had to close or limp along with curbside service, takeout or online orders.
While the pandemic may spell the end game for some, the survivors will return to a new way of conducting commerce.
A small group of business leaders wants to ensure Greater Manchester doesn’t end up looking like a Rust Belt town after the car factories close. They aren’t just being altruistic. Their livelihoods are at stake.
“If we have a bunch of vacant storefronts on Elm Street, that’s not going to serve any of us well,” says Joe Raczka, co-founder and managing partner of York IE, an investment firm that works with tech startups. “How do we dig in? How do we help out and bring the community together?”
Raczka is part of a group of five young entrepreneurs who have come up with a template that includes several questions small business owners should ask themselves as they reopen and steel themselves to face the great unknown.
The small business template now posted at the Greater Manchester Chamber’s website (manchester-chamber.org) and the information exchange the group is creating is more than about survival, it’s about reinvention. The Union Leader lent its branding to the effort and plans to spotlight small businesses participating in the program.
“I think it dawned on all of us over the past several weeks that we’re not going back to the old normal,” said Mike Skelton, the chamber’s president and CEO. “There’s going to be some kind of new normal, next normal, new world that is going to have different expectations, and we’re going to have to think about almost everything we do in business differently on top of our daily lives.”
The chamber plans to be the clearinghouse for a business mentoring network that will enable owners of mom-and-pop businesses to get some guidance from Skelton, Raczka and his business partner Kyle York; York’s older brother, Travis, principal of advertising and marketing firm GYK Antler; and E.J. Powers, an owner at Montagne Communications.
Raczka and Kyle York spend their days counseling startups that are part of their investment portfolio. These days, they’ve been telling them to get back to basics: Do you have enough revenue to support your expenses?
The template takes that further. What new business models or approaches are you planning on implementing? Do you believe they are sustainable? What are things that you previously spent time on in your business that you no longer will do moving forward?
The questions are as applicable to a taco shop, bike store or fitness studio as they are a startup — except that startups armed with investment capital usually have advisers to help them work through the maze.
“We kept thinking to ourselves, what would the owner of Consuelo’s Taqueria do? What would the owner of Goodale’s Bike Shop do? What would the owner of Fortitude do if they didn’t have the built-in support system and resource collaborative to figure it out?” Kyle York said. “We’re doing a lot of the work — the template, the types of questions and answers — ad hoc anyway for our companies. We said, ‘Well, geez, can we just repurpose this because we believe it has homogeneity across all types of businesses and all types of sectors.”’
The York brothers collaborate via York Creative Collective, an umbrella group for their shared ventures. They want downtown businesses to be able to enjoy some of the camaraderie and knowledge sharing they enjoy through their entrepreneurial endeavors.
“That just seemed like a logical thing to do to be a helping hand to the small business community and also help inspire that community to rally back because we want them to continue to thrive for personal and selfish business reasons,” Travis York said. “Those Main Street businesses — or Elm Street businesses in our case — are the lifeblood of the city.”
At Montagne Communications, Powers has been helping clients communicate with customers and rethink how to do business, especially with the likelihood that COVID-19 will likely spawn a sequel come fall or winter.
“These interruptions of business are going to happen,” Powers said. “What we wanted to do is to get people thinking about ways that they can not only effectively communicate with their customers and employees but just begin to think about different business strategies so they can be prepared moving forward.”