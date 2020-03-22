Pittsfield bakery’s plant was leveled by fire 6 years ago, but company rebuilt.
Six years ago this month, Brad Sterl stood near the charred remains of Rustic Crust’s production bakery in Pittsfield.
The plant had been gutted by a four-alarm blaze. Now here he was three weeks later talking about plans to resume production at a temporary location across town and how the company would be rebuilding the factory in exactly the same spot.
“If I had waited for the insurance company to make a decision, I would have never been able to rebuild,” Sterl said Friday.
The CEO has a message for any company battered by the wave of closures and layoffs fueled by COVID-19 precautions: The time to prepare for your comeback is now.
“They need to be planning now or yesterday or a week ago about what they’re going to be doing to reopen and how they’re going to get things done,” Sterl said. “Never mind whether you run out of money or not, you need a plan, and you really got to be positive.”
The maker of American Flatbread pizza and Rustic Crust pizza crust employs between 130 and 140 workers. The company issued a public overture Friday to displaced restaurant workers, saying it has openings in housekeeping, production and warehouse.
Pay ranges from $12 to $16 an hour, or more, depending on the shift, position and the applicant’s experience. (Workers can send their resumes to the company online. For a list of openings visit https://rusticcrust.applicantstack.com/x/openings.)
“I’d love to help out people if they’re in the restaurant industry because ideally they have experience, and we can afford to pay them a little more than we might pay somebody with no experience,” Sterl said.
Sterl appreciates the anxiety business owners and workers are facing, having stared down devastation in 2014 that could have wiped out his company for good. A year after the fire, Rustic Crust cut the ribbon on a new plant.
“I was in the restaurant business for a long time so I know how tight cash can get,” he said.
Rustic Crust has been as busy as ever as an anxious population fuels high demand in grocery stores. Sterl figures the plant could have ramped up production by 20 percent last week if it had had more workers.
“We’re close to normal. We’ve been trying to get ahead of this since it started going crazy four or five weeks ago,” he said.
Sterl experienced firsthand rumblings of the coronavirus impact when Expo West, the natural foods trade show his company attends every year, was abruptly canceled in early March. He was about to fly out to Anaheim, Calif., and a couple of his workers were already there.
While Rustic Crust has taken precautions, Sterl said the company already had protocols in place, such as for dealing with the flu.
“We already have great habits for telling people ‘If you’re sick stay home,’” he said. “We don’t want it to go through the whole business.”
Restaurants and other service businesses experiencing shutdowns or reductions need to be sure to communicate with out-of-work employees; that includes checking in with them by phone every few days to let them know you’re thinking about them, he said.
“In my business even now, I’ve sent two letters to all of our customers. I’ve sent two letters to my shareholders and board members. I’m getting in as many meetings as I can at the plant and on the floor as I can, walking around and personally telling people, ‘Thank you. We appreciate you coming to work every day.’”
Sterl regularly networks with a group of CEOs from different industries. Since the coronavirus erupted, he’s tried to be the optimistic voice countering the pessimism he’s been hearing from some of his colleagues.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-87e5f3f5-7fff-1477-8d47-5cd309845a43”}{span}“We really have to talk about what we’re doing as this dissipates. It will go away,” Sterl said. “ That’s a fact.”{/span}{/span}