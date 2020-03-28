“Like everyone else, the BIA wants to grow younger.”
Just a few weeks ago that headline appeared over this column, based on a conversation with CEO Jim Roche about how the Business and Industry Association was trying harder to reach the next generation of executives.
Now the statewide chamber of commerce needs all the energy that comes with youth as it races to adapt to the fallout from COVID-19.
Gone for now: the annual dinner and industry conferences that used to generate 35% of its revenues.
Gone for now: lobbying on the behalf of members at the State House.
Gone for now: some of the businesses it represents. They may be out there somewhere working at home, but office parks across the state have gone dark.
Last week, the BIA presented a webinar with Mainstay Technologies designed to help businesses set up a remote workforce. At 1 p.m. Monday, it’ll host another with an official from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to discuss details of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. And later this week, it expects to present one with the CEOs of some New Hampshire hospitals as the state prepares for a likely surge in COVID-19 patients.
“We’re embracing video conferencing technology in a way we had just not envisioned up until a week ago,” Roche said Thursday.
With the coronavirus precautions shutting down the Legislature and all BIA events postponed until at least June, the association needed to find new ways to help its 400 member companies. It launched the COVID-19 Information & Resources for Employers web page to provide the latest information on state and federal resources and updates the page twice a day.
Recent topics include new paid family medical and sick leave requirements, changes to state unemployment insurance benefits, IRS tax filing extensions, Small Business Administration emergency loans and COVID-19 testing.
“It’s really trying to highlight financial resources because every business is struggling right now in this unprecedented environment,” Roche said.
The page also offers resources provided by its members: “A lot of our members — the law firms, the accounting firms and others are putting out their own information about things employers and business owners should be focused on.”
At the top of that list: How to remain relevant.
“For a membership-based organization, which chambers of commerce and trade associations are, this is the time where you sink or swim. If you’re not providing value, you’re going to sink, said Roche, who has been president of the organization since 2005.
The association is also reaching out to member businesses individually to see how it might help them weather the economic shutdown.
“There will be no climbing out of this if you’re viewed as sitting on your hands and not offering anything of value to your members,” Roche said. “I think every trade association, every chamber of commerce, not only in New Hampshire but across the country, is really trying to put a fine point on their value proposition. And that’s certainly what we’re doing.”