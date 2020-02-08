Donald Trump will steal much of the show Monday night when he takes the stage at SNHU Arena in Manchester for a rally the day before the first-in-the-nation primary
The president has his impeachment woes behind him, a fresh bump in his approval ratings and an economy that continues to thrive, even withstanding his battle over tariffs with China.
Trump delivered “a message of power, confidence and faith in America,” Fox Business Network anchor Trish Regan declared to viewers after the president’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
The host of “Trish Regan Primetime” returns to her native New Hampshire this week with the Fox News team. Democrats who hope to topple Trump need to focus on policy, she says.
“I know nobody wants to hear that because it’s so much more fun to attack character,” Regan said during a phone interview Wednesday.
“The way you resonate right now is by coming up with a policy that ensures people that they and their children will have a better life,” she said. “And Donald Trump successfully did that in ’16. He was able to really convince people that he knew how to fix things, including issues that frankly both parties didn’t want to touch, like China.”
Democrats have allowed Trump to remake the Republican Party and steal long-time Democrats along the way, she said: They should have chosen policy over impeachment.
“They’re too distracted by him, frankly. And he’s running circles around them in the meantime,” said Regan, who will be hosting a special edition of her show at 10 p.m. Tuesday night from New York.
Asked about what she thought about Trump’s character, Regan was pragmatic.
“I look at Donald Trump as the CEO of the country. And I want a CEO who knows what he’s doing. I want policies that will work. That’s above all the most important thing,” Regan said. “I fundamentally look at it a little bit dispassionately.”
A billionaire who likes Krabby Patties?
Trailing the field of Democratic contenders — behind Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar — are a couple of billionaires who have been spending millions on television ads.
Regan, who joined Fox after a stint with Bloomberg Television, used to work for one of them. Mike Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg News and the former mayor of New York, has been blanketing the airwaves with his message and has been beginning to get some traction in the polls.
“I think Mike Bloomberg should be watched very closely. He’s got an enormous war chest, unlike anything we have ever seen,” Regan said.
Bloomberg already has spent $200 million of his personal fortune launching his campaign and said he’s open to spending as much as $2 billion even if he does not win the nomination, backing Sanders or Warren if either becomes the nominee.
“I don’t like to think that elections can be bought. Growing up in New Hampshire, I was really taught the antithesis of that because it was all about going to someone’s living room and having coffee and having that one-on-one contact. And that’s what would really dictate a candidate’s future,” Regan said. “But nonetheless, we live in a very different day and age from when I grew up.”
In this day and age, children visiting the city of Bikini Bottom learn about Mike Bloomberg. Regan’s kids tipped her off to a Bloomberg commercial they saw while watching “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
“You’ve got to be kidding me. Is he advertising on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’? He’s everywhere,” Regan said.
And he means business.
“I know him. I used to work for him. He wants to win. He’s uber competitive.”
Bloomberg got into the race too late for the New Hampshire primary, but he’s gearing up for other contests.
“When it comes to South Carolina and California and Texas, there might be some air there,” Regan said. “And if nothing else, he’s going to have an enormous effect on the race.”