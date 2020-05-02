AS IT goes virtual this year, the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts awards event shifts from a one-night affair to a weeklong celebration, including a raffle of original artworks designed to help raise money for artists the group champions.
For Tricia Soule, the nonprofit’s executive director, that meant embracing a new way of doing things. Managing events during the COVID-19 shutdown has nothing to do with venues and headcounts and menu choices. Instead, Soule is coordinating how to present online performances by acts like the New Hampshire Dance Collaborative and videotaped acceptance speeches by award winners.
“Everything is going to be recorded because we’ve got a lot of moving parts,” Soule said last week. “We have some guest speakers who will be sending in videos. It’s a bit challenging presenting awards. We’re not all in the same room.”
The event kicks off Monday, May 11 and runs through May 15. At nhbca.com patrons can register for a free “Backstage Pass” that will allow them to participate. Daily “engagements” will run daily at 6:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and also will be available for viewing afterward.
“I’m finding the challenge really exciting because I’m working with so many different people,” Soule said. “It’s all about collaborating and creative thinking and basically having to think on your feet.”
The NHBCA is a statewide membership organization dedicated to connecting the arts and business communities. The 36th annual awards adds a couple of new categories, including the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Artrepreneur Award.
“We are recognizing individual artists as well as arts and cultural organizations for their contributions to New Hampshire’s creative economy. That’s a brand new approach for us,” Soule said.
“We’ve always recognized businesses. We’re obviously continuing to do that,” she said. “That’s a critical part of our mission. But we thought it would be important to create these new opportunities to engage the business and arts communities.”
For the first time, the nonprofit is holding an art raffle, which will feature original works of art by 12 New Hampshire artists. Thirty-five percent of the proceeds from the $25 tickets will help support NHBCA, and 65 percent will be distributed to self-employed artists, who are among those hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis, the group says. “Artists are working people. And they are asked so many times to donate their works of art to all sorts of organizations. They don’t ever get compensated for it,” Soule said.
The small works of art included in the raffle generally measure about 8-by-8 inches, and usually retail from $200 to $850. At least two of the pieces were inspired by the pandemic: “Afternoon Tea while Social Distancing,” a painting by South Sutton-based artist Donna Catanzaro, and “Hope in the Time of COVID-19,” a painting by Loudon-based artist Ann Saunderson.
“Even though we are also a nonprofit organization, we feel that it’s important to compensate artists to the best of our ability, as modest as it may be,” she said. “That’s sort of what’s driving the art raffle.”
The NHCBA is working with Membit, a company based out of New York, to create an augmented reality experience for the online raffle that will allow participants to use a smartphone app to “place” a work of art in their living room on a table or wall to see how it would look. One of the company’s executives lives and works in Concord, Soule said.
The marriage of art and technology has been a theme of late for NHBCA.
“Even before any of this happened, we’ve been trying to work on a project at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport that’s bringing together art, technology and cultural tourism,” Soule said.
Nominees from around the state
The Small Business Award nominees include Ciborowski Associates in Concord, Echo Communications in Sunapee, Ruffner Real Estate and Sea Dog Brewery in Exeter. Nominees in the Medium Business category are B2W Software and The River House both in Portsmouth.
Nominees for the new Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Artrepreneur Award are Adam Arnone of Keene, Clark Todd of Concord, Rebecca Proctor of Dover and Thomas Devaney of Concord.
Nominees for the Northeast Delta Dental Artsbuild Community Award, also new this year, include the New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth, Redfern Arts Center in Keene, Rochester Museum of Fine Arts, TEAM in Exeter, Thing in the Spring in Peterborough and Unchartered Tutoring in Manchester.
The Large Businesses nominees include Bank of America, Bank of New Hampshire, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, New England College and Southern New Hampshire University.
The Business Leader Award will also be presented.