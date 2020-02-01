If you believe TurboTax’s latest TV commercials, anyone can figure out how to do their taxes. It’s as easy as playing Candy Crush on your iPhone.
But filing a tax return is one thing. Having someone help you make sure you get what’s coming to you is another.
That’s where the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program comes in.
VITA offers free tax preparation by IRS-trained volunteers to individuals and families with incomes of $69,000 or less. Last year, the program helped New Hampshire residents secure nearly $6 million in federal tax refunds, according to Granite United Way.
The program, which kicked off two weeks ago, helped 5,000 individuals and families file returns last year. (Check out nhtaxhelp.org or call 211 for details.)
AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide, a similar program, is geared toward people 50 and older and has no income ceiling. (Visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/)
Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way, said he was initially reluctant to support the program when it was first broached to him nearly a decade ago. It’s since become one of the nonprofit’s biggest annual efforts, with about 60 sites scattered around the state.
“A lot of these folks are not consuming a lot of not-for-profit services except for this one interaction, which puts their own money right back in their pockets,” Tufts said in an interview last week.
The average income of filers visiting VITA sites in New Hampshire is about $30,000, said Cary Gladstone, senior director of asset building strategies at Granite United Way.
VITA volunteers help them determine their eligibility for tax benefits, especially the earned income tax credit. The IRS estimates only one out of five tax filers eligible for the credit claims it — which means about $30 million is left on the table in New Hampshire, Gladstone said.
A tax preparer helping a client at a VITA site in Laconia determined she was eligible for the earned income credit, based on her status as a caregiver for her disabled adult sister. The preparer helped the client file amended returns for the three previous years, Gladstone said.
The payoff: $10,000.
VITA volunteers also help clients connect with other services, such as higher education funding programs and first-time homebuyer classes offered through other nonprofits.
“We’re trying to make sure people know that it’s not just one hour a year that is your tax return obligation but that you can connect to other relevant resources to build your financial stability year-round, Gladstone said.
Jared Duemling, branch manager at Citizens Bank in Salem, logged 60 hours last year as a VITA volunteer, one of about 100 in the state. Citizens kicked in $50,000 to support the program for 2020.
“As clients come in, I make sure they have everything that they need, checking their IDs,” Duemling said. “Do you have your W-2 or any other paperwork that you’ll need? I help them fill out some of the intake form that asks them how many jobs did you have? How many W-2s do you have? That sort of thing.”
Tax preparers typically spend 15 to 30 minutes with each client. The toughest cases are when the clients face bad news.
“The thing that might have been the most frustrating for someone is when they’ve gone through the whole process and when they punch in all the numbers, they’re not getting a refund,” Duemling said.