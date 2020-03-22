Flowers can show up at your door without meeting the delivery person in this new world of combating the coronavirus.
“We’re offering curbside pickup and also no-contact delivery, meaning we can leave it at the door or porch or front desk of a workplace, so we don’t have to be in direct contract with any person,” said Kevin McCarthy, part of the family that owns Chalifour’s Flowers in Manchester.
McCarthy is encouraging people to take advantage of free delivery within a roughly 10-mile area to avoid coming near workers at the shop, where a 40-percent drop in business has prompted cutbacks in staff hours.
“Most people are looking for something bright and cheerful right now,” McCarthy said.
More and more businesses are adapting to government restrictions regarding how they operate and how to keep workers and the public safe — looking for ways to generate cash and keep their employees working.
The 10 Sal’s Pizza locations in New Hampshire have slashed the price of pizzas.
“If he can offer pizza at cost, he can keep his people working and feed people at the same time,” said spokesperson Jessica Tocco.
A 19-inch cheese pizza normally priced at $14.99 is now $6.99 with toppings half off.
The business has shifted some of its 75 New Hampshire workers to its Salem manufacturing plant, partly to make more frozen pizzas for grocery stores. A majority of its business featured customers eating in the restaurants, something banned by the governor for three weeks.
“Honestly, every day, it’s how are we adjusting?” Tocco said. “I’m sure every business in America is facing challenges.”
Others are starting takeout to bring in some cash.
In North Hampton, The Copper Lantern Restaurant — family owned for 40 years — started offering breakfast, including homemade breads and doughnuts, for takeout.
They’re just trying to change it up,” said Courtney Pierson, whose parents, Alan and Linda Polansky, own it. “ They just have a skeleton crew working to get things out.”
In Manchester, The Bridge Cafe has seen orders drop by half.
“Business is off, but we’re luckier than most places,” owner Dave Perry said. “Most places don’t have delivery. A bar is just going to be closed.”
“We’re trying to keep everyone afloat,” he said. “Some people have lost out (on hours) because they don’t have daycare.”
Fewer people are working downtown, and the cafe’s catering is way down. And when it comes to paying the state’s 9 percent meals and rooms (rentals) tax in the coming weeks, “the check that is going to the state is going to be a lot less,” he said.
He fears for some fellow restaurant owners.
“When this comes back to normal per se, there’ll be some restaurants that won’t open,” Perry said.
Here’s what some other businesses are doing:
LaBelle Winery in Amherst is selling family meals for pick up or delivery to a half-dozen towns
900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria in Manchester is offering takeout and private delivery through GrubHub as well as business delivery for catering orders.
Van Otis Chocolates is providing free shipping as well as in-store and curbside pickup
Manchester Music Mill is taking appointments to visit the instrument store and allowing no more than two customers inside at a time.
Customers at Shirley’s Flowers and Sweets in Nashua, can still drop by to smell the flowers.
“We have Lysol wipes for door knobs,” said manager Jessie Arnold. “Our place is big enough, so we’re separate.”
Business there is off 30 to 40 percent from normal, Arnold said.
People have options to get their flowers, including curbside pickup.
“If they ask, we can do that,” she said.