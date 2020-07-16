The owner of the Sunrise Shack, a small breakfast and lunch spot in Glen, called the federal Paycheck Protection Program a “godsend” for his business.
But like so many other businesses, Fred Nemeth needs to figure out what to do after the initial eight weeks of loans run out. He held off on applying until the restaurant reopened in early June for takeout and outdoor dining.
“An extension of that for more than eight weeks will certainly be very helpful as we are looking at reduced revenue and the winter months coming up and figuring out what we are going to do with indoor dining,” he said. “If we do go indoors, we will be severely limited in our capacity.”
Right now, the business is only taking in two-thirds of its typical business.
Nemeth met with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and other business owners through an online Zoom meeting Thursday to discuss continued COVID-19 relief. Hassan will return to Washington next week and will work to negotiate new relief packages.
“We all realize that a short-term PPP program is probably not going to be enough — at least a good portion of this Congress believes that,” she said. “We are looking at how we develop the next stage PPP program.”
New Hampshire Small Business Development Center has served 5,000 businesses through direct advising, webinars, e-courses and calls, according to state director Liz Gray.
Of 1,549 businesses that took a recent survey 10% were not confident they would be in business in a month and 17% not confident they would still be open in a year.
Shoshanna Kelly, owner of Kelly Creative Advertising in Nashua, said some businesses that worked with larger banks were out of luck ,and she also worried about minority-owned businesses. She worked with Millyard Bank, which opened in January.
“I was able to talk directly to everyone in that bank on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “They did an incredible job of giving seminars and letting people in the business community know what’s going on.”
With professional fireworks shows canceled, Stephen Pelkey, CEO of Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group Inc. in Jaffrey, estimates business is down 80 to 90% and set to lose up to $5 million. PPP and other loans have helped keep all 26 full-time employees on board. Now, he’s worried business will only return to 60% next year given the economy.
“Eight weeks in the initial PPP, although we’re extremely grateful, those of us who aren’t going to see any meaningful income for 12 months that’s tough because what do you do for the other 44 weeks?”
He supports the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program Act and the Restart Act now before Congress.
Like Nemeth, Jay Bolduc, managing operator of Great NH Restaurants, is worried about the colder months and limited seating capacity. More than 50% of business remains outdoors in the chain’s eight locations.
“We are looking to not just get additional PPP funding that will get us into 2021 for our industry, but we are also looking for industry specific funds that may match the level of capacity or restrictions or health precautions and those direct impacts on our industry,” he said.