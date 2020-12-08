Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Andrew Lawrenson of Nashua spent nearly all of his savings to expand his Butter N Jam cafe just two weeks before the pandemic flipped the country upside-down.
“I put all my chips on the table and I got sucker-punched by COVID,” said Lawrenson, who recently made the heart-wrenching decision to close Butter N Jam, a trendy hotspot in the Gate City known for its crepes and coffee.
For overcharging and engaging in unethical stock trading with former Gov. Craig Benson’s personal fortune, Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay $24 million in restitution and $2 million in fines and costs, state securities officials said.