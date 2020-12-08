Butter N Jam in Nashua owner

Andrew Lawrenson of Nashua, owner of Butter N Jam, prepares crepes during a previous networking event.

Andrew Lawrenson of Nashua spent nearly all of his savings to expand his Butter N Jam cafe just two weeks before the pandemic flipped the country upside-down.

“I put all my chips on the table and I got sucker-punched by COVID,” said Lawrenson, who recently made the heart-wrenching decision to close Butter N Jam, a trendy hotspot in the Gate City known for its crepes and coffee.

