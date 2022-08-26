BERLIN -- The first time Pete Buttigieg visited here, in 2019, he was the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of many hopefuls for the Democratic presidential nomination.
On Friday, Buttigieg returned to Berlin as U.S. Secretary of Transportation and came bearing a very large check that he and municipal officials hope will revitalize not only the city's downtown, but the surrounding North Country as well.
Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation announced that it had awarded Berlin $19,534,301 through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The money will be used to replace infrastructure and for construction of what would be only the second municipal snowmelt system in the U.S.
The snowmelt system would convey hot water from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant on the east side of the Androscoggin River and transport it to the west side of the river, where, flowing through a network of pipes, it would warm streets, sidewalks and parking lots in the downtown during the winter months.
It is expected that the snowmelt system would not only reduce the city’s annual cost of snow removal and associated maintenance, but that the year-round lack of snow in the downtown would inspire businesses to relocate or expand there and that customers would follow.
The RAISE grant marks the third time that Berlin applied for DOT funding for the snowmelt system, the only other municipal example of which is in Holland, Michigan.
Now a Michigan resident, Buttigieg, who was joined on the Mason Street Bridge for the check presentation ceremony by U.S. Sen Maggie Hassan, U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier and Adam Hammill, the owner of a downtown business, referenced the Holland snowmelt system.
But he began by recalling his most-recent stop in Berlin, in November 2019, when “the snow was flying” already and, as a mayor himself, knew that Grenier was thinking about snow removal and potholes.
Buttigieg hailed Hassan, Kuster and U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen, who did not attend Friday’s gathering, for their combined actions which led to Berlin receiving the RAISE grant.
He said there was “something very poetic about what’s going on here,” in that Burgess BioPower, with which the city has a payment-in-lieu-of taxes agreement and which buys water from the city, sustains the region’s forestry industry by purchasing low-grade wood that otherwise might not have a market.
The wood is renewable and the waste heat from Burgess BioPower, which currently goes up the plant’s smokestack and into the atmosphere, is re-used, said Buttigieg.
“In Holland,” he said, its snowmelt system “was part of a Main Street vision” and the same could happen in Berlin.
Grenier acknowledged that there were “a lot of cynics” when the city first contemplated a snowmelt system, and Hassan, in her remarks, added that the larger effort to get funding for a national infrastructure program had been “a very heavy lift” in Congress.
“When the North Country is doing well, all of New Hampshire is doing well,” said Hassan, who is seeking re-election this year.
Hammill, who during the COVID-19 pandemic opened Exile Burrito on Main Street, across from Berlin City Hall, said Hassan has always been “looking out for Berlin,” including the eight years since he first heard about the snowmelt system.
Two weeks earlier, when Shaheen was in Berlin on a visit similar to Buttigieg’s, Kelli Poulin underscored what the snowmelt system would do: it would keep businesses like hers, Hall of Greetings dba Greetings Jewelers on Main Street, open more often during the wintry months from November through April.
Poulin said she has kept records on how snowstorms directly correlate into fewer customers, adding that the RAISE grant means very good things for Berlin.
As a business, “We’ve had our ups and downs,” she said. “We’ve been through the closing of the mills, online shopping, the Amazon phase, and COVID yet here we are.”
Keith Van Beek, the city manager of Holland, Michigan, said in an Aug. 12 e-mail that his municipality loves its snowmelt system and has worked with Berlin.
In operation since 1988, Holland’s snowmelt system began when native son and industrialist -- the late Edgar D. Prince -- visited Europe and discovered what the Holland website said was “a system of underground piping that circulates warm water to keep the snow and ice at bay during the winter months. Using this idea, Prince expanded on the possibilities of snow and ice free access in downtown, and thus began the downtown Holland snowmelt project.”
Holland has 600,000 square feet of tubing totaling 4.9 miles and 10.5 acres of heated streets and sidewalks, the website said.
Asked if Holland would have pursued a snowmelt system regardless of the interest and financial support of Prince, Van Beek responded “Yes, we would absolutely ‘redo’ our snowmelt investment if we had to do it again.”
“While we did have private support to initially build it, expansions of the system today are paid for by private/public sources (and in some cases offset by additional philanthropy dollars),” wrote Van Beek.
“Beneficial users of the system pay a per square foot annual charge for the operational costs of the system, and we find very little complaint for those costs,” said Van Beek, because, overall, businesses prefer not having to pay for snow removal or maintenance.