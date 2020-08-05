C&J buses will be back on the road within weeks

C&J Bus Lines will resume service to Boston South Station and Logan Airport starting on Aug. 23.
Executive class trips to New York City will restart on Aug. 28.
The company, which is headquartered in Portsmouth, suspended all transportation services on March 22 with the hopes of resuming normal operations this month.
“For over 50 years, our family has done everything in our power to ensure that our passengers and staff remain healthy and safe when traveling with us, and we’ll continue to do what we’ve always done," company president Jim Jalbert said in a video segment.
Face coverings will be required. Plastic face shields are not approved mask replacements and any mask with an exhaust valve is not permitted.
Customers with underlying conditions that prevent them from being able to wear a face covering are strongly encouraged to reconsider travel.
Staff members are blocking off seats on every bus to allow extra space for riders. Coaches traveling to and from Boston will have a single row of seats for individual travelers and a row of double seating for people traveling together.
According to company officials, C&J buses are equipped with state-of-the-art air filtration systems and are cleaned after each trip.
Schedules and online ticket purchases will be available the week of Aug. 10.
C&J has bus stations in Dover and Portsmouth. Before COVID-19, the company typically transported as many as 2,500 people a day, but that number dropped by about a third in March.
Greyhound has temporarily suspended services to Concord and Hanover, according to its website.