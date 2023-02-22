New Hampshire Solar Garden, a Portsmouth-based solar energy developer, has agreed to be acquired by Luminia, a California company that develops and finances commercial and community solar projects, the companies announced Wednesday.
Luminia has executed a memorandum of understanding to acquire the assets, development resources and project pipeline of New Hampshire Solar Garden, including 15 megawatts of community solar that the companies jointly closed in 2022, the companies said in a press release.
Luminia will control and manage New Hampshire Solar Gardens’ community solar portfolio totaling over 218 megawatts.
“New Hampshire Solar Garden has been an incredible partner and influential leader in establishing successful community solar projects across the Northeast,” said David Field, CEO and co-founder of Luminia, in a statement.
New Hampshire Solar Gardens serves Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.
Company founder Andrew Kellar has joined Luminia as vice president, development. Kellar’s work in the industry also includes bringing 140 megawatts of solar development projects to Puerto Rico, the company said.
“Having been on the developer side, I know first-hand how Luminia allowed me to spend the majority of my day doing what I love, with the platform and people-support to tackle the financial and legal aspects of deals that occupied so much of my former capacity,” Kellar said in a statement.