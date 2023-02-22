Solar garden

New Hampshire Solar Garden, a Portsmouth-based solar energy developer, has agreed to be acquired by Luminia, a California company that develops and finances commercial and community solar projects, the companies announced Wednesday.

 Provided by Luminia/New Hampshire Solar Garden

Luminia has executed a memorandum of understanding to acquire the assets, development resources and project pipeline of New Hampshire Solar Garden, including 15 megawatts of community solar that the companies jointly closed in 2022, the companies said in a press release.