Camps for Grownups LTD has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge alleging that it violated the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act when it tried to get people to register for a canceled jazz camp without proper funding to hold the program.
The not guilty plea was entered at an arraignment Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Hyundai’s long-awaited Santa Cruz pickup has finally broken cover, and it largely stays true to the scene-stealing concept that was a hit at the 2015 North American International Auto show. The production model will measure 195.7 inches long — 15 to 17 inches less than midsize pickups like t…