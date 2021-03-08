Canada's health regulator will launch a public consultation program on Monday in its draft guidance for individuals growing medical cannabis at home, hoping to clamp down on people selling weed on the black market.

In the draft document sent to some industry figures and seen by Reuters ahead of publication, Health Canada highlights recent police raids and arrests at production sites where people were using licenses to "cover and support large-scale illegal production and sale."

