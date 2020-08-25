A Canadian-based energy company has reached a deal to buy Rymes Propane and Oil, a second-generation family business in New Hampshire, for $159 million.
Superior Plus announced the acquisition Tuesday, but the deal is expected to close on Sept. 30. Rymes, a Concord-based retail propane and heating oil distribution company, was founded in 1969 by Jim and Carol Rymes.
The acquisition will expand the company’s U.S. propane distribution and will bring “high-quality, stable cash flow and earnings profile from a business with loyal customers and consistent gross margin profile.”
One of the current owners, John Rymes, declined comment for this article pending the closing.
In 2019, Rymes earned approximately $20 million servicing approximately 88,000 residential and commercial customers primarily in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont. Rymes has 46 operating locations, approximately 3 million gallons of storage capacity, a fleet of 350 vehicles and approximately 370 employees, according to a news release.
According to Superior Plus, the New Hampshire retail propane distribution market has approximately 185 million gallons of demand, “and an opportunity for further industry consolidation as the market is highly fragmented with over 50 independent propane retailers operating in the state.”
The Rymes acquisition is Superior’s third in 2020 and increases the total value of acquisitions in 2020 to approximately $270 million.
“We are very pleased to enter into this transaction which expands our U.S. propane distribution business in the Northeast U.S.,” said Luc Desjardins, Superior’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Rymes is a solid business and we look forward to welcoming the team to Superior and continuing to provide outstanding customer service to their customers.”