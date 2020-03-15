Store specializes in subs, craft beer and cigars.
MANCHESTER — When Stephen Neel spent more time behind the register at Candia Road Convenience Store, he never needed a watch.
“I knew what time of day it was,” he said. “I didn’t even need a clock. I knew just by who was coming in.”
The store has changed over the years with its owners adding a sub shop, extensive cigar selection and craft beers.
On Friday, the store celebrated its 30th anniversary. Many family members, longtime customers and city officials gathered as Alderman chairman and at-large member Dan O’Neil read a proclamation. Mayor Joyce Craig had to cancel her scheduled appearance.
The store is known for its sign off Candia Road that proclaims: “The Best Chicken Salad Ever.”
“If you are a regular, when you walk in they are saying hi to you by your name,” said Neel, who owns the store along with Sean Neel and Joe Titone.
The space was previously occupied by a flower shop.
“Over time, we kept adding and adding,” Stephen Neel said.
About 20 years ago, a salesman encouraged the owners to start offering craft beer. The sign on the door reads: “New Hampshire’s original craft beer store.”
“Probably 20 or 25 years ago it was Bud, Bud Light, Miller, Coors,” Stephen Neel said. “Now, it is 90% craft beer.”
Now they own Candia Road Brewing Company next door, which opened nearly 10 years ago.
Around the same time, Titone decided to add cigars with one humidor near the entrance.
“There have been people who have been buying beer or subs here for a long time and walk by this and don’t even know we have cigars and there other people who come in here and they are just here for cigars,” he said. “It has become a lot of things for a lot of people.”
O’Neil said he’s been a longtime customer and has called it “City Hall East.”
“I don’t know if 30 years, but pretty close,” he said. “You’re always welcome here, and it’s a special place in the city of Manchester. We are very fortunate.”
Over the years, the store has come to mean different things to different people.
“Even the ones who don’t get to know us well but come in all the time they know it as a family place,” Titone said. “They know everybody is connected somehow in this place, and that is a lot different than a lot of stores nowadays because chains are never run by all families.”