FRANCONIA — With an eye to opening the Friday after Thanksgiving, Cannon Mountain has tested its snowmaking system and expects to be ready by Tuesday to make snow for the 2021-22 season.
The feat, which is dependent on temperatures in the teens and low humidity, is just part of the annual startup process for most alpine resorts, said Greg Keeler, who is director of marketing and sales at Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park, on Thursday.
“This is generally the time when we start making snow at this first opportunity,” he said, and based on the short-term forecast, that time is Nov. 2 because temperatures at the summit will be within the optimal range.
With over 90 percent of its trails covered by a snowmaking system, it doesn’t matter much if Cannon makes snow at the top or bottom, Keeler explained, adding that sometimes the conditions allow for making snow simultaneously at both locations.
Based on 30-day extended forecast for November, snowmaking for the 2021/22 season will start at the top, he said, with snow guns “ready to go” on the Upper Cannon and Upper Ravine trails.
Making snow at the top, while dictated by the weather, “let’s us get ahead” in snowmaking, he said, noting that Cannon did that a couple years ago and it worked out well.
Cannon, which draws its snowmaking water from Echo Lake, opened on Dec. 12 for the 2020/21 season and closed April 11.
The mountain could make snow with temperatures as high as 32 degrees Fahrenheit, said Keeler, but “that’s not effective” in terms of energy and water.
“Next Tuesday looks good for us to turn on up top and stay on as long as we can,” he said. “We’ve tested the system and we’re ready to make snow at any moment.”
Jessyca Keeler, who is Greg Keeler’s wife and also president of Ski New Hampshire — an industry group that represents most of the alpine and cross-country resorts in the Granite State — queried members Thursday and learned that several are doing or getting ready to do the same as Cannon.
Wildcat Mountain, she said, has completed its snowmaking testing and might make snow as of Nov. 3, while Cranmore Mountain Resort, according to Marketing Director Becca Deschenes is “always ready to start making snow as early as Nov. 1, weather permitting,” and tested its system Friday.
Black Mountain in Jackson reported that it is “running their pumps today to check the air and water systems,” Jessyca Keeler wrote in an e-mail, while King Pine said its snowmaking crew was making rainbows Thursday and anticipated soon making snow.
She said that, generally, New Hampshire ski areas are testing/making snow by mid-November and are utilizing increasing amounts of technology.
“As snowmaking technology has become more efficient and sophisticated, areas are able to take advantage of shorter windows of snowmaking conditions and produce more snow during those times than they were ten or even five years ago,” she said.