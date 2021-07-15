With a shortage in workers, Canobie Lake Park is only open five days a week.
The park is closed Monday and Tuesday. Advanced reservations are required.
“Canobie Lake Park is facing the same employment challenges as seen in entertainment facilities across the nation as well as throughout the hospitality industry in general,” a news release reads.
Applications were down 25-30% from pre-pandemic levels. The park has about 1,000 team members.
The hours are: 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The park will be open on Labor Day.