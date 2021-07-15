Riding in style at Canobie
Buy Now

Chris Foraste, left, helps Abby Lupton and Steve Neese with a ride in an antique car during the opening day for Canobie Lake Park in Salem last July. The amusement park no longer requires employees or guests to wear masks. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

With a shortage in workers, Canobie Lake Park is only open five days a week.

The park is closed Monday and Tuesday. Advanced reservations are required.

“Canobie Lake Park is facing the same employment challenges as seen in entertainment facilities across the nation as well as throughout the hospitality industry in general,” a news release reads.

Applications were down 25-30% from pre-pandemic levels. The park has about 1,000 team members.

The hours are: 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The park will be open on Labor Day.

Recommended for you