CarMax

Vehicles at a CarMax dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 24, 2021. 

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

CarMax Inc. stumbled through another difficult quarter, dragging down stocks across the automotive industry and deepening concerns over the unsteady U.S. used-car market.

The auto dealer cited high inflation and low buyer confidence among the factors that are cooling the once-hot sector. CarMax on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and sales that fell well short of Wall Street’s already depressed expectations.