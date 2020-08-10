BETHLEHEM – With dozens of protesters on hand, Casella Waste Systems introduced its plan for a landfill in nearby Dalton on Saturday.
Casella's North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem accepts waste from more than half of all New Hampshire communities.
Rutland, Vt.-based Casella recently filed an application with the N.H. Department of Environmental Services to enlarge the NCES on Trudeau Road by six acres.
If approved, the expansion would let the NCES operate through 2026 and dovetail with the opening of the Granite State Landfill in Dalton, which, ideally, would take place on July 1 of that year, said John Gay, an engineer with Casella.
To be located on 1,900 acres west of Forest Lake State Park, the actual Granite State Landfill would measure 137 acres, Gay said, and would serve the state’s solid-waste disposal needs “for 40 years plus or minus.”
But Dalton resident Jon Swan, who founded Save Forest Lake and was among the protesters outside the NCES on Saturday, said a legislative committee in 2019 determined that the state had ample capacity at the Mount Carberry landfill in Success and the Turnkey landfill in Rochester.
Because of that capacity, the NCES landfill should be closed now and the Dalton landfill should not be built, said Swan during a telephone interview on Sunday.
Swan says the Dalton landfill would have cumulative negative effects on property values and quality of life for residents.
The Dalton landfill would bring some 90 trucks a day, and generate dust, noise and odors, in addition to attracting seagulls, whose feces might contaminate Forest Lake, which has recently experienced problems with cyanobacteria, said Swan.
He added that just the possibility of a landfill being built near Forest Lake has halted a number of home sales along its shoreline.
In April Casella sued Swan in Merrimack County Superior Court for allegedly defaming the company and preventing both the expansion of the NCES landfill and construction of the one in Dalton.
Swan has asked that the lawsuit be dismissed and said he is expecting a favorable ruling sometime this month.
On Aug. 24, Gay said Casella will present the Granite State Landfill proposal to the Dalton Board of Selectmen.
In a prepared statement, John W. Casella, who is Chairman and CEO of his namesake company, said the Dalton landfill “is just one piece of an integrated waste and resource management system in the region” that would include “a state-of-the-art Materials Recovery Facility in the central part of New Hampshire, which would allow for recyclables to be processed in state, reducing costs and in turn improving recycling rates.”
“This integrated system is estimated to create more than 60 jobs statewide, add an additional $20 million to the state’s economy each year, and reduce the state’s overall carbon emissions by more than 29,000 metric tons which is the equivalent of removing more than 6,000 cars from New Hampshire roads annually,” said Casella.