Cash app scams

Zelle ranks second on the fastest-growing scam list and users face a growing number of scam calls.

 Vladyslav Yushynov/Dreamstime/TNS

Users of payment services like Zelle and PayPal faced a growing number of scam calls and messages over the past year, a new report says.

The study, by background check company BeenVerified, reveals peer-to-peer service scams gained considerable traction in 2022. Analysts studied more than 165,000 scam calls and texts reported in the past three years to identify scammer patterns and determine which ones were on the rise.