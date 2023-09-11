Rendering of casino

An artist’s rendering of the proposed casino at the former Sears at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua.

 Klai Juba Wald Architecture

The owners of the former Sears store at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua got the OK last week to use the space as a casino featuring two floors of historic horse racing machines, table games and three restaurants.

The proposal stirred up opposition based on anticipated increases in traffic and need for police coverage. The size of the project also worried at least one planning board member.