Rendering of casino

An artist’s rendering of the proposed casino at the former Sears at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua.

 Klai Juba Wald Architecture

A casino gaming operator with various brands in Las Vegas and Kentucky hopes to build a new gaming hall at the former Sears at Pheasant Lane Mall after acquiring two smaller operations in the Gate City.

The hall will feature historic horse racing machines, which was approved in New Hampshire two years ago.

Aerial of Mall

The casino would be located in the former Sears building
The inside entrance to the Sears in Nashua

The Sears location at Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua will close in February 2020.