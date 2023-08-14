Plans to open a charitable gaming facility in the former Sears at the Pheasant Lane Mall had many ready to speak at the last Nashua Planning Board meeting, but the presentation was moved to next month.
The planning board packet included “public comment” both for and against the proposal. The plans are now set to be heard on Sept. 7.
ECL Entertainment, along with Clairvest, a Toronto-based private equity firm, bought the Lucky Moose Casino and Tavern and The River Casino & Sports Bar, to allow them to build a “leading gaming operation in Southern New Hampshire.” The licenses would be transferred to the mall space.
The plan shows 1,200 slot machines and 62 table games. Future plans could add 300 more slot machines.
The proposed gaming hall is expected to be called “The Mint,” according to plans submitted with the city. Floor plans show gaming on both floors, but some of the space will be leased out to other retailers.
Zach Taylor of Ward 3 wrote a letter to the planning board to say he is against the proposal.
“The additional tax revenue doesn’t outweigh the social cost of having more people throw away money that could be spent in other productive ways to support the local economy and keep citizens gainfully employed, housed, etc.,” he wrote.
Mountain Laurels Drive resident William Ohm is also opposed to the plans.
“This location is a prime retail district with residential apartments across DW Highway and industrial buildings (BEA systems) directly behind. Adding the completely unrelated activity of a large casino with 1,200 to 1,500 slot machines will cause huge traffic problems and prevent other retailers or manufacturers from utilizing that space for compliant purposes,” he wrote.
Ohm also said the terms offered to the casino operators are “outrageously generous.”
The plans, however, have received support from the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce and other nonprofits in the region. The two smaller operations have supported nearly 100 nonprofits.
“The Sears retail space has been closed since 2020. As with shopping malls across the country, repurposing this vacant space makes a lot of sense. EC NH Real Estate Holdings seeks to invest nearly $250 million dollars into Nashua, would create 700 jobs and attract many more visitors to Nashua; visitors who would shop in our stores, stay in our hotels, dine out and buy other services,” wrote Wendy Hunt, president and CEO of the chamber.
Rich Lannan, president of The Lannan Company, Inc., and president of Nashua Community Arts, sent a letter in support. He said he was not at liberty to represent Nashua Community Arts.
“As a developer and property owner in the City, I believe that this will be a tremendous boost for all the charities considering the amount of money that can be raised with the plans they have for the space,” he wrote. “The location is excellent being on the Massachusetts border and has an abundance of parking available.”