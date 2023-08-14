Rendering of casino

An artist’s rendering of the proposed casino at the former Sears at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua.

 Klai Juba Wald Architecture

Plans to open a charitable gaming facility in the former Sears at the Pheasant Lane Mall had many ready to speak at the last Nashua Planning Board meeting, but the presentation was moved to next month.

The planning board packet included “public comment” both for and against the proposal. The plans are now set to be heard on Sept. 7.