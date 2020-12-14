Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
BERLIN -- Catholic Charities NH has acquired the Guardian Angel Thrift Shop in Berlin.
The shop, often referred to as the “East Side Mall,” is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that offers clothing, collectibles, furniture and other household items. Proceeds from sales support emergency assistance needs for individuals and families throughout the Greater Berlin area.