Guardian Angel Thrift Shop

 Courtesy/Facebook page image

BERLIN -- Catholic Charities NH has acquired the Guardian Angel Thrift Shop in Berlin.

The shop, often referred to as the “East Side Mall,” is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that offers clothing, collectibles, furniture and other household items. Proceeds from sales support emergency assistance needs for individuals and families throughout the Greater Berlin area.

Monday, December 14, 2020