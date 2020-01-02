MANCHESTER — Catholic Medical Center received a $15 million donation as part of a capital campaign for a new building as part of its West Side campus.
The hospital has called the gift by local entrepreneurs Ken and Grace Solinsky “transformative” for the multi-year building project. The 221,000-square-foot building will house an expanded emergency department, headquarters for the New England Heart & Vascular Institute, additional operating rooms and up to 90 private patient rooms, according to the hospital.
The new building, which the hospital expects to break ground on in 2021, will be named the Ken and Grace Solinsky Center.
“This sends a message to all our supporters that this is a project that will be great for the community and it truly will be a benefit for the community and Catholic Medical Center,” said Joseph Pepe, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center.
The gift came as the hospital plans to launch a three-year capital campaign to raise roughly $200 million for the project announced last April. The public fundraising campaign will likely launch in a year or so, Pepe said.
“We are still in the early stages. We are only one month into the three-year campaign,” Pepe said.
The Solinskys founded Insight Technology in 1987. The company grew to more than 1,300 employees and was the primary supplier of night vision and electro-optical products for the U.S. military when it was acquired by L-3 Communications in 2010, according to a news release.
Some other ventures include OnPoint Systems in Bedford, maker of the SpotOn dog collar, and Envision Technology in Manchester, which supports our nation’s military.
“We’ve been very blessed, but we didn’t do this on our own. We had the support of many great employees along the way and we see this as a way to give back,” said Grace Solinsky in a statement.
Ken Solinsky said the $15 million donation will make a lasting difference in the community.
“We hope that other leaders will recognize this opportunity and join us in supporting the campaign and advancing health care in Manchester,” he said in a statement.
Work on the six-story addition began last month with the demolition of a vacant portion of a nearby strip mall. A new space for the Rite Aid on the property will be built.
“That will take about a year and once that is completed then the Rite Aid will go from the mall right into the new building,” Pepe said. “Once that occurs we’ll knock down the rest of that old mall and start the build.”
Even after taking over four floors of a mill building across the street for non-clinical uses, Pepe said the hospital still needs more space.
The Solinskys have supported the hospital for more than a decade, Pepe said.
“They’ve helped us in many ways prior to all this, so when they found out we were doing something this grand, they really wanted to be a part of it,” he said.
The project will likely be completed by the fall of 2023.
“We don’t think of this as just a CMC project, but rather a rejuvenation of the gateway of the West Side,” Pepe said.
