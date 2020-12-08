Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
This year has thrown the rules of business out the window, but organizations still need a plan, according to the president and founder of Next Level Now in Portsmouth.
Next Level Now has been providing strategic financial and accounting services to businesses and organizations for over 16 years. Founder Kenneth Peterson and CFO Brandi Bonds spoke Tuesday morning during an Ask The Experts virtual meeting about pivoting in a changing economy. The UNH CEO & Family Enterprise Center in Durham hosted the event.
LACONIA – Less than a week before it goes up for bankruptcy auction, LRGHealthcare says there have been 51 inquiries, a dozen of which are in-depth, about its assets, including Lakes Region General and Franklin Regional hospitals.
A former female employee of Fidelity Investments has sued the company for discrimination and a hostile workplace where women were allegedly disparaged and racially insensitive comments were made, according to a lawsuit.