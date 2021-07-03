KEENE — After 20 years of building his brand and becoming an ambassador for Keene, chef Gianluca Paris is taking on a new role as the next president and CEO of the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.
“All the stars aligned perfectly,” Paris said.
Phil Suter, the outgoing president and CEO, said Paris is perfect for the role, which requires promoting the region and advocating for businesses.
“He has the energy and the smarts and all of that,” Suter said.
Paris opened Luca’s Mediterranean Restaurant in Keene in 2000, and through the years has become a force for Keene’s business community. During the COVID-19 shutdowns, Paris helped lead an effort with The Local Crowd Monadnock to invest in more than $17,000 worth of restaurant gift cards for local businesses hit hard by the business slowdown.
Suter said Paris’ response to the COVID crisis wasn’t a surprise, given his years of advocacy and collaboration with local businesses.
“It wasn’t like the pandemic was the first time anyone’s ever heard of Luca,” Suter said. “He was one of many people around the region who stepped up and said ‘let’s help.’”
Paris said he has always tried to help his community by promoting restaurants and businesses on his radio show, and helping out whenever possible.
“The vitality and growth of the city is so important,” Paris said.
The Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber has more than 500 members throughout the region, and Paris’ role as president and CEO is, first, to promote the region, Suter said. After that, he will be needed to advocate to leaders in Concord and Washington for business needs, like greater access to broadband internet.
“His role is really to be a voice for the region,” Suter said. “He’s a good fit promoting the region. That’s a big deal for us. He has the advantage of being someone who has pretty good knowledge of the region.”
Steve Fortier, Monadnock Economic Development Corporation, said Paris has the ability to step into his new role and get the Monadnock region recognition.
“One key role chambers of commerce play in regions across the country is that of ‘captain of the cheerleading squad.’ Luca is certainly that, among many other things,” Fortier said.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said Paris’ understanding of the needs in the region’s business economy is key as he steps into the job.
“Luca is one of the most creative and hardest-working people I know. He also understands that we get things done in the Monadnock region by working together,” Hansel said.
“The business community in the Monadnock region will be well served with him at the helm of the chamber.”
The business community in the Monadnock region is facing many challenges as the pandemic restrictions have lifted, including a workforce shortage. Paris said the way forward to deal with these challenges is to listen to other people.
“The goal is to remain a positive force and keep looking for the answers. Nobody has all the answers right off the bat,” Paris said.
One of the first major decisions for Paris is what to do with his restaurant. Stepping into the chamber role attracted him as he was looking for a way to transition out of the daily restaurant grind, but that doesn’t mean he wants to close Luca’s.
“I’m not going to start the chamber job by closing Luca’s,” he said. “I don’t want to take the position and close the place.”
Paris will bring in a management team to take over the daily operations of the business and evaluate what he wants to do with the restaurant going forward.