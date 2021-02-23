Promoting Portsmouth and the Seacoast as a tourist destination has been the highlight of Valerie Rochon's five-year tenure as president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.
One of Rochon’s first accomplishments in New Hampshire was creating a website – www.goportsmouthnh.com -- highlighting hospitality services, attractions and amenities to encourage travel to Portsmouth and the Seacoast.
The closure of virtually all Massachusetts state waters to commercial lobstering will commence on March 5 and run at least until May 1 as the central element in the state's enhanced protection measures for North Atlantic right whales.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan will testify at a U.S. Senate hearing Wednesday to highlight the importance of investing in roadway infrastructure projects across New Hampshire and the country.
If the sale of the LRGHealthcare hospitals to Concord Hospital were to fall through, Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital could close within two months, a hospital official said during a Department of Justice hearing on Tuesday.