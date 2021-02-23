Promoting Portsmouth and the Seacoast as a tourist destination has been the highlight of Valerie Rochon's five-year tenure as president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.

One of Rochon’s first accomplishments in New Hampshire was creating a website – www.goportsmouthnh.com -- highlighting hospitality services, attractions and amenities to encourage travel to Portsmouth and the Seacoast.

