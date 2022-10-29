Volunteers from Citizens spent Wednesday afternoon painting a mural inside the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua — making good on the bank’s promise to pay special attention to the nonprofit.

In July, Citizens recognized the club as a Champion in Action, an honor that includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding, promotional support, advertising and news coverage.

