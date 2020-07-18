MANCHESTER — The sign for New Hampshire’s first Golden Corral is up at The Shoppes at South Willow with its owner hoping to open next month. Next door, a People’s United Bank will open.
Across the street, a shuttered Pizza Hut is being transformed into a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, complete with a drive-thru.
About a mile away, the Common Man Roadside Market & Deli, a concept that borrows from the namesake restaurant’s highway rest area businesses, opened last week at the corner of Goffs Falls Road.
New businesses continue to open along Queen City’s main retail strip amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But there have been casualties as well: The British Beer Company closed, and the same plaza will lose Pier 1 Imports and Modell’s Sporting Goods. (Modell’s was set to close before the pandemic hit.)
In October, Friendly’s, the iconic New England chain restaurant, closed at 1229 South Willow St.
Businesses have come and gone over the decades, including Filene’s and Kmart. Who remembers Blockbuster, Radio Shack or Tweeter?
But even with the rise of online shopping and the shifting nature of retail, the South Willow corridor remains critical to the city and region’s economy, said Andy Levy, a retail leasing broker at Verani Commercial.
“We’re in transition,” he said of the stretch of road. “Some businesses close, and hopefully someone fills the gap and there usually is. It has already happened.”
With fewer businesses looking for traditional retail space, it takes time to fill a vacant spot with the right tenant, he said. Some retail spaces have been converted into gyms or entertainment-based businesses, such as trampoline parks.
Lenny and Nancy Abreu and business partner Steve Leary worked for four years to bring the first Golden Corral buffet restaurant to northern New England. Golden Corral has franchises in western New York and Springfield, Mass., but none in New Hampshire, Vermont or Maine.
“It has to hit all the demographics — car counts, population, businesses, residential properties and such,” Lenny Abreu said. He showed Golden Corral corporate officials several spots before getting the OK to proceed on South Willow, which is “Manchester’s busiest street,” he said.
The restaurant will likely have to open with employees serving guests cafeteria-style, but Abreu hopes Gov. Chris Sununu lifts restrictions on buffets soon.
“We want our guests to feel as comfortable as possible,” Abreu said.
Changing retail-scape
The Mall of New Hampshire opened in the late 1970s with Sears, Filene’s, and Lechmere as anchors. Now, Best Buy, Macy’s and JCPenney are considered the anchors. (JCPenney has announced it will close four other Granite State locations.)
More than 60% of New Hampshire’s population resides within 30 minutes of the mall, according to owner Simon Property Group.
After Sears closed in 2018, Simon split the space and landed a Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dave & Buster’s, an arcade and restaurant. The Dave & Buster’s was set to open in March before the mall temporarily closed. No new opening date has been set.
Levy sees a positive sign in all the new openings on South Willow.
“I’m assuming we are going to see more and more of that,” he said.
The pandemic accelerated some closings in the industry and pushed even more customers online, said Nancy Kyle, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Retail Association.
“We’ve done about five years worth of that evolution in about three months,” she said.
The hardest-hit industries, including lodging, retail and restaurants, need to be prepared for the long haul, she said.
The old Quality Inn off South Willow is undergoing renovations and will be rebranded as an Even Hotel, focusing on health and wellbeing.
Destination for dealerships
Along with a mix of shops and restaurants, car dealerships are a staple along South Willow and surrounding side streets.
Werner Mazda moved from Gold Street to the former Planet Fitness building on Huse Road in April. Restrictions placed on construction caused a few setbacks, but nothing major, according to owner Bob Werner.
Most car-buying decisions are made before customers visit a dealership, where they generally just go for a test drive.
“Not only have we not missed a beat, but our sales are up over 20% year over year,” he said. “We are very fortunate we had the right strategies in place.”
The new location provides more space with better access from South Willow.
The former Toys ‘R’ Us on Keller Street was bought by Team Nissan next door and will be used as a car lot.
Levy thinks car dealerships are a great use of vacant properties. Maybe a mix of apartments could be next.
“There is always a need for housing,” he said.
Leasing space
The Shoppes at South Willow is now home to Core Medical, Life Storage, Firehouse Subs, California Burrito, MW Hair Studio, Glossy Nails and Kung Fu Tea.
Golden Corral and People’s United Bank are “Coming Soon.”
Abreu, of Golden Corral, hopes to hire between 90 and 100 for his mid-August opening.
“We are trying to hire as many people as possible and have the best service for our guests,” he said. He said the food is made fresh on site and the restaurant has its own bakers and meat cutters.
“Our food variety is unmatchable, I think,” he said.
Two real estate titans — Anagnost Companies and Brady Sullivan Properties — bought the former Osram Sylvania plant in 2015, now the site of the Shoppes at South Willow.
People’s United Bank sought planning board approval last week to install an ATM and remote teller kiosk.
“I think part of it is the exposure,” developer Arthur Sullivan said of People’s United’s spot on the property. “I truly believe although they are not a big footprint they have the best spot in the whole plaza. They have total visibility from that corner.”
The developers are still talking with potential tenants for the rest of the plaza, but the pandemic has slowed the prospects.
“I think some people just want to wait and see what happens a little more down the road,” Sullivan said. “We are optimistic we will be on track to get the plaza filled up hopefully within the next six to eight months. But a lot of that is an unknown in this market we are going through.”