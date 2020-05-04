LACONIA -- A former church converted to a 250-seat restaurant and pub in the heart of the city’s downtown has a new owner.
The 12 Veterans Square property, which has sat idle since the Holy Grail of the Lakes Region closed its doors in April 2017, changed hands on April 21, according to documents filed at the Belknap County Registry of Deeds. Based on tax stamp sales of $5,400, the selling price was $360,000.
The buyer is I Love Roy LLC. The limited liability corporation was created on April 20, and the registered agent is Justin Spencer, the founder of the rock band Recycled Percussion, according to filings at the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office. Spencer did not return an email message asking about his plans for the property.
In 2016, Spencer created Chaos & Kindness, a brand that includes a television show about the band's community efforts and a storefront in Lakeport.
Roy Small, 78, a Roy Orbison tribute artist who had been sidelined by the effects of a stroke, was a frequent visitor to the store and struck up a friendship with Spencer. Small’s career was resurrected when he was befriended and then invited to join Recycled Percussion.
The seller was Far-Ken LLC., 16 Heritage Drive, Hampton, which was originally a partnership between David and Maureen Kennedy and Khalid and Wendi Farid. Maureen Kennedy signed the warranty deed as the seller. The Kennedys still operate Holy Grail Restaurant and Pub on Main Street in Epping.
Far-Ken bought the former Evangelical Baptist Church in December 2013 for $320,000.
After the restaurant closed, it was initially listed for $1.2 million, nearly half the $2.3 million spent renovating the building to serve as an eatery and tavern while retaining the original stained glass windows and tin ceiling of the church built in 1836. The city assesses the building and the 0.15 of an acre lot for tax purposes at $598,100.