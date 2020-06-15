Charitable gaming operators are opening for business in New Hampshire this week for the first time in three months.
On Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that charitable gaming could resume on Monday. The New Hampshire Lottery Commission shut down operators on March 16 after Sununu issued an emergency order which prohibited large gatherings of people.
The doors at Boston Billiard Club & Casino in Nashua were open at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Director of Marketing Kevin McMahon.
“It’s been pretty much Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, all hands on deck getting ready to reopen. It’s been an exciting few days,” McMahon said.
McMahon said that because they reopened for outdoor dining on May 18, they had the capacity to pull together indoor dining and charitable gaming quickly.
“It did absolutely help,” McMahon said. “Our patio business has been pretty successful.”
McMahon said everyone is wearing a mask unless they are eating.
Patrons playing table games saw some changes to how many people can sit at a time and the way cards are dealt in some instances on Monday.
“We’re doing what we call touchless dealing so the dealer will essentially handle all the cards for the players. They are games where the cards are dealt face up as it is,” McMahon said. “It’s nice that there is one little way we are able to do a little bit more than is required.”
James Rafferty, general manager of The River Casino and Sports Bar in Nashua, said they will be ready to reopen on Wednesday. Patrons who frequent the establishment have been calling for weeks to see when they will reopen, he said.
“We have had to keep an employee on duty to answer all the questions,” Rafferty said. “So many people are calling and asking when we are going to reopen, and we really want to keep that personal connection. We’ve been funding an operator, really, for weeks, so we could have that personal touch.”
Rafferty said he expects that when they reopen this week, the scene is going to be different for a while.
“I just think it’s going to be a little more mellow, but I think everybody wants that. This is not yet the time for a big party,” Rafferty said.
Ryan Gloddy, general manager at Lakes Region Casino in Belmont, said they also expect to have a soft opening when they resume operations on or about July 1.
Gloddy said on Monday that they are happy the charities they work with will soon see revenue from a sorely missed source.
“The charities are really the most important part of what we do, and they obviously have not been able to benefit from charitable gaming for the last three months, so we’re excited to get started again,” Gloddy said.
The Brook in Seabrook is opening on Friday. Their safety plan includes the creation of a “Clean Team” which will be charged with personally preparing and sanitizing any gaming area in the 90,000-square-foot facility, upon request, for patrons.
“Let’s be clear, the objective is to make our property an inhospitable environment for the virus, while still leaving The Brook very much the warm, friendly, and hospitality-centric environment guests have known and loved for years,” CEO Andre Carrier said in a statement.
Manchester Poker Room & Casino reopened on Monday and reported a good crowd. Concord Casino announced on Facebook Saturday that they plan to open soon and are looking for additional dealers.
Concord lobbyist Rick Newman said it is estimated that the charitable gaming closures due to COVID-19 cost charities over $3 million.