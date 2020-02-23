Charlton named to Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech
HOOKSETT — Jeanine L. Charlton, senior vice president and chief technology and digital officer at FleetTech company Merchants Fleet, was recently named to the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology for 2020. Over the past year, Charlton led successful digital transformation efforts at Merchants, which has invested significantly in its technology infrastructure and platform.
Baker Newman Noyes makes Hotchkiss a managing director
MANCHESTER — Baker Newman Noyes promoted Michael Hotchkiss to managing director in the tax practice in the firm’s Manchester office. Hotchkiss joined the firm in January 2015 when William Steele & Associates merged with BNN. Prior to his time in public accounting, Hotchkiss held financial and managerial positions in the industry.
Silva joins Wicks Insurance
MANCHESTER — Shana Silva joined the Wicks Insurance Group as an associate agent, based in the group’s newest office at 10 Main St., Tewksbury, Mass. Silva has an associate degree in business administration from Middlesex Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Lefebvre promoted to VP at Eastern Propane & Oil
ROCHESTER — Eastern Propane & Oil promoted Bob Lefebvre to vice president of supply. Lefebvre started working at Eastern in December 1986 painting tanks and as a bobtail driver. His career at Eastern includes tenure as a crane truck driver, service technician, industrial service technician, transport driver, transport dispatch supervisor and supply manager.
Hill honored as top sales manager by Roedel Companies
WILTON — Mary Hill, sales manager of the Courtyard by Marriott in Nashua, was awarded the 2019 Values in Action award by Roedel Companies for superior excellence in exemplifying the core values of the Company. The award is presented to one individual from the 13 Roedel properties throughout the East Coast annually. Hill was selected from a pool of 40 nominees.
Jewett Construction names Howland marketing director
RAYMOND — Jewett Construction promoted Kat Howland to director of marketing.
Howland, who started at Jewett in October 2018, previously was marketing manager. Howland is responsible for the development and execution of Jewett Construction’s strategic marketing plan.