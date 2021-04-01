The owners of Chasers Poker Room and Casino in Salem have proposed plans to set up a casino in an 84,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Kmart, which is 10 times the size of their current operation.
Chasers’ owners Michael and Lisa Withrow, via their parent company Kymalimi LLC, submitted a site plan for change of use application to set up a new charitable gaming facility at the retail space at 167 South Broadway in Salem.
Lisa Withrow did not return a request for comment, but Town Planner Ross Moldoff said it’s their intention to keep the existing casino open at 7 Veteran Memorial Parkway, which has 8,520 square feet, according to town records, part of which is used for a bar lounge operated by the building owners Lim Yuen Sim Ng and Wilson Ks.
The proposed casino facility, located just across the street from Chaser’s current location, would feature 800 gaming stations and 155 dining and lounge seats for casino patrons.
The floor plan includes over 50 poker tables on the main floor, a few private poker rooms, a casino pit, bar, cafe and lounge areas, rows of electronic games and golf simulators.
The Salem Kmart was one of nearly 100 stores the complany slated to close nationwide in a 2019 announcement and ultimately closed in early 2020. It has been a Kmart since the original building was constructed in 1972, according to the site plan.
The building has been owned since 2014 by DSM MB I LLC, a company that lists Arthur T. Demoulas as a principal owner. Before that it was owned directly by Demoulas Supermarkets since 1997.
However, according to the site plan narrative and a separate letter sent to the town planning board, a Delaware holding company called Transform Operating Stores LLC claims to be the current lessee and “maintains exclusive control” of the property after acquiring Kmart assets. Transform would sublease the property to Chasers.
Moldoff said the town still requires written permission from Demoulas.
The proposal goes before the planning board on April 13.
Chasers Poker Room and Casino first opened in 2017.