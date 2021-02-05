The owners of a Salem casino are asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit by a former competitor because they argue it is “frivolous” and failed to present any facts to support its claims of damages.

Lisa and Michael Withrow, the owners of Chasers Poker Room and Casino in Salem, have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Donato “Dan” Dandreo III, the former owner of Cheers Poker Room in Salem, which closed in January 2019.

