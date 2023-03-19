Chatbots

Cyber criminals have taken advantage of ChatGPT's capabilities for malicious purposes, like phishing, impersonation and even romance scams. 

 Rokas Tenys/Dreamstime/TNS

A new artificial intelligence tool that has been used in classrooms, online forums and social media posts is now being used to steal your private information and money.

ChatGPT has gained a lot of attention for its ability to generate realistic human responses to text-based input, particularly in academia.