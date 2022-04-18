KEENE -- An infusion of $7 million in funds into Cheshire County will be used in part to bolster regional workforce development efforts, Cheshire Country Administrator Chris Coates said Monday.
Last June, Cheshire County received $7,389,309.50 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Anticipating the second round of funds this June -- which will also be in the amount of $7,389,309.50 -- Coates told U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan Monday that while the first round was used in part to disperse funds to struggling businesses during the COVID-19 shutdown, this time there will be a focus of working with community partners to aid their workforce development efforts as well as to promote the region.
Coates spoke with Hassan at a workforce development roundtable -- which included community, education and business leaders from around the region -- held at Keene State College Monday morning.
“The first round of money, $1 million, went out to small businesses and nonprofits that were on the edge so they could stay afloat, $20,000 grants,” Coates said. “It’s been huge for some of these companies and some of these small little restaurants to be able to receive that.”
Coates went on to say that it is a given that “New Hampshire is a graying state,” however, Cheshire County is one of the top three counties in the state with the highest aging population and that there needs to be an effort to retain and attract a younger population to work and live in the region.
“We’ve got to have people understand that this is a magical place to live,” Coates said. “I’m a Keene kid, I grew up here. I love this area, I will always love this area, but we don’t tell our story as well as we should.”
For this purpose, the incoming ARPA funds are also planned to go to the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. ($100,000), the Winchester Economic Development Corp. ($20,000) and the Greater Keene/Peterborough Chamber of Commerce ($250,000) to support their work in both the development of the local workforce in as well as to attract new workers to the region.
Coates said the county also helped the Chamber write a grant for which it received $300,000 solely to be used for the promotion of the region.
Keene State College is also set to receive $250,000 to support its longstanding collaborative partnerships with local businesses and community colleges that connect current students and graduates with regional employers.
Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell was joined at the roundtable by River Valley College President Alfred Williams and Nashua Community College President Lucille Jordan. Treadwell told Hassan she relies on the community colleges to build programs to train students to fill the health care and manufacturing workforce needs in the area, moving people directly into local businesses. In the partnership, River Valley Community College has a focus on health care training and Nashua Community College has a focus on manufacturing training, they said.
Williams said the River Valley LNA program at Keene State has become more and more in demand and because of that it will be offered every year now as opposed to every other year as it has been in the past.
“I’m glad some of this money is going to this very important collaboration,” Hassan said.
Increasing the number of health care workers in the region is critical, Coates said, saying that the county nursing home has had to close a wing due to low staffing.
“The nursing home, we are down probably around 45 people right now. That means we had to close a wing, the third floor,” Coates said.
The lack of affordable housing in the region was also brought up at the roundtable.
“I also think one of the constraints that I’ve been hearing about for a long time obviously is high-speed internet,” Hassan said, which then hampers the efforts to increase the housing stock.
According to Coates, the county plans to give $50,000 of the incoming ARPA funds to Southwest Regional Planning Commission for a plan that includes the commission providing direct technical assistance to Cheshire County municipalities, promoting broadband expansion, and facilitating coordination between the municipalities regarding broadband.
Last year’s round of funding to the county helped pay for necessary energy upgrades for all county buildings ($2,350,258), to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the renovation and expansion of the county’s Maplewood Nursing Home ($1,067,542), to start a fund to establish a county ambulance service ($1.3 million), and to raise county employees pay to at least $15 an hour ($750,000).
Preliminary plans for this June’s ARPA funds also include $2.5 million towards the planned Cheshire County Ambulance Service, $2,250,000 to support last year’s pay increase to county staff, and $10,000 for the creation of a COVID-19 memorial garden.