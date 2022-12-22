Chick-fil-A coming to Newington

A rendering of the Chick-fil-A coming to Newington Park Shopping Center, which will include three drive-thru lanes.

 Provided by Torrington Properties

The former Moko Japanese Steakhouse at the Newington Park Shopping Center is set to be transformed into a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant with three drive-thru lanes.

The lanes will allow 46 vehicles to queue up as customers wait for their chicken sandwiches and the brand’s signature sauce. The chain says it created the “original chicken sandwich” with two pickles on a toasted butter bun in 1964.