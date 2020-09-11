FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Tiktok with U.S. and Chinese flags
China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020.

Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s U.S. business to potential buyers including Microsoft and Oracle since President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service in the U.S. if it was not sold.

Friday, September 11, 2020