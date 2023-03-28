FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021.  

 THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

SHANGHAI  - Alibaba Group is planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, it said on Tuesday, in a major revamp as China vows to ease a sweeping regulatory crackdown and support its private enterprises.

The U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese e-commerce conglomerate, which have lost nearly 70% of their value since the curbs were imposed in late 2020, rose more than 10%.