The logo of Chipotle is seen on one of the company’s restaurants in Manhattan, New York City, on Feb. 7.

Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, Michigan, voted to unionize Thursday, establishing the only union at the fast-food chain nationwide. The vote, which took place in the restaurant parking lot, was 11-to-3 with two contested ballots.

The election follows a string of first-time union victories led by Gen Z and millennial workers at high-profile companies such as Amazon, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and Apple that have long evaded unionization. It also marks a milestone for the low-wage fast-food industry, where unions have struggled for decades to gain a foothold because of the sheer number of locations, the franchising model, and high turnover.