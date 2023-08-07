Christmas Tree Shops to close all stores by Aug. 12 Staff Report Aug 7, 2023 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Christmas Tree Shops is likely to close and liquidate according to bankruptcy proceedings. The Holyoke location, branded as CTS, is seen here on July 3. Masslive.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The two remaining Christmas Tree Shops in the Granite State will close for good on Saturday.The two remaining stores are in North Conway and Salem.The 53-year-old chain founded on Cape Cod is in the process of liquidating after filing for bankruptcy.The company had hoped to emerge after shedding a number of its stores.The stores in Nashua and Portsmouth have already closed. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Christmas Tree Shops to close all stores by Aug. 12 NH Liquor Outlets named sixth in Beverage Dynamics Top 100 Retailers Awards US trucking firm Yellow files for bankruptcy after loading up on debt Closing the Deal: Burnout is a real thing Does travel insurance cover extreme heat? {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWildlife Sport Outfitters in Manchester up for sale; Friendly Red’s Tavern continues to expandCasino planned for former Sears at Pheasant Lane MallRecord heat fueling jump in gas pricesKelsen Brewing, Woodstacker Beer Co. open new taproomsEast-west rail not in Mass. budget, but backers see other funding optionsEastern Mountain Sports to open Amherst storeManchester woman named Caregiver of the YearMilford Grange owner loses bid for rental unitsFamily ties were big part of Hunter Biden brand, former Burisma official saysDepot Building in Newport to become home of chamber; Nashua Chick-fil-A closes for renovations ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.