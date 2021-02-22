Cinemagic movie theater locations in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts are closing permanently after more than 20 years in business, company officials announced Monday.
“To the thousands of ‘Cinemagicians’ who have joined us in providing the magic of movies on the big screen over the past two decades and the generations of movie goers who we have served, we thank you for being part of our family. It has been an honor and a privilege to provide our communities with the magic of cinema,” said Zyacorp Entertainment, which operates eight Cinemagic theaters and 91 screens across New England, including locations in Hooksett, Merrimack and Portsmouth.
A 785,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center planned for Route 125 in Kingston has been given the green light, but the identity of the company that would eventually use the largest building ever approved in town still remains a mystery.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday repeated that he expects the U.S. economy to grow at about a 5% pace this year, but added that he could be underestimating the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.