Cinemagic movie theater locations in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts are closing permanently after more than 20 years in business, company officials announced Monday.

“To the thousands of ‘Cinemagicians’ who have joined us in providing the magic of movies on the big screen over the past two decades and the generations of movie goers who we have served, we thank you for being part of our family. It has been an honor and a privilege to provide our communities with the magic of cinema,” said Zyacorp Entertainment, which operates eight Cinemagic theaters and 91 screens across New England, including locations in Hooksett, Merrimack and Portsmouth.

Monday, February 22, 2021