Cineplex Cinemas

A customer buys concessions inside a Cineplex Cinemas movie theater in Toronto on Feb. 3, 2020. 

 Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Canadian theater chain Cineplex has weighed a merger with Cineworld Group's U.S. arm, and has discussed a potential deal with the U.K. company's lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Cineplex has proposed taking over Regal Entertainment Group, and would give Cineworld's lenders debt and stock backed by the combined entity, the newspaper said Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the talks who it didn't identify.