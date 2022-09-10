LOS ANGELES  - A string of summer blockbusters, from the high-flying "Top Gun: Maverick" to the near-billion-dollar global gross of "Jurassic World: Dominion," suggest the movie business is rebounding from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

But the industry is still far from returning to the box-office-busting days of 2019, before the health crisis shuttered theaters and halted productions around the globe, theater and studio executives said.