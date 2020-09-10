Citigroup named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as its next chief executive on Thursday, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

Fraser, 53, has been a rising star in the financial industry, with a career that spans investment banking, wealth management, troubled mortgage workouts and strategy in Latin America — a key geography for Citigroup. She will take the reins from CEO Michael Corbat in February, the bank said.

Thursday, September 10, 2020