Citigroup named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as its next chief executive on Thursday, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.
Fraser, 53, has been a rising star in the financial industry, with a career that spans investment banking, wealth management, troubled mortgage workouts and strategy in Latin America — a key geography for Citigroup. She will take the reins from CEO Michael Corbat in February, the bank said.
The owners of a Hudson golf course planning to sell the land to a company that wants to build a massive, three-building warehouse and distribution center for Amazon and a future tenant are calling for two planning board members to recuse themselves because of a conflict of interest.
NEW YORK (Reuters) — U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session on Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims reminded investors of a still-difficult recovery ahead.